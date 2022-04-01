СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. марца 2022. року наполнюю ше пейц роки як ше преселєл до вичносци мой мили и добри супруг

МАРИЯН БРУНДЗА

(1951–2017)
з Вербасу


Памятки на Тебе, твою любов и доброту навики будзем чувац у моїм шерцу. Твоя супруга Фемка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
