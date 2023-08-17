СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. авґуста 2023. року наполнєли ше шейсц жалосни мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ БАБИЧ
народзена Врецко у Дюрдьове

(1943–2023)
з Футоґу


Твою любов и доброту нїґда нє забудземе. Син Александар, нєвеста Аранка, унук Страхиня и унука Сашка