СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. септембра 2021. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила тета

МАРИЯ БОЯНИЧ
народзена Дудаш

(1952‒2020)
зоз Суботици


У наших думкох и молитвох кажди дзень сце з нами. Ожалосцени фамелиї: Боянич, Дудаш и Рамач
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
