ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 29. януара нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабела наша мила

МАРИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Сопка

(1952–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню буду чувац браца Владо и Йовґен зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
