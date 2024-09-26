ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. септембра 2024. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила андя

МАРИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Дудаш

(1947–2024)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох будзе це чувац Мария Виславски зоз дзецми и унуками
Спочивай у мире Божим!