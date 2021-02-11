СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. фебруара наполнєли ше 20 роки як нє з нами наша мила

МАРИЯ БУЧКО
народзена Будински

(1944–2001)


Мила наша, прешли роки, алє ти вше зоз нами, у наших думкох. Чуваме на це красни и мили заєднїцки памятки. Супруг Славо, дзивка Таня зоз фамелию, син Славко зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest