НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. фебруара наполнєли ше 20 роки як ше преселєла до вичносци

МАРИЯ БУЧКО
народзена Будински

(8. VIII 1944 – 10. II 2001)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню чуваю кумово Живаново
Спочивай у мире Божим!
