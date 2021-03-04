НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. марца 2021. року наполнєли ше 26 роки одкеди нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ ГАЙДУК

(1920–1995)
з Руского Керестура


Най спочива у мире Божим!
Дзивка Марча и унук Милан
