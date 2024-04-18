СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. априла 2024. року наполня ше 13 роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МАРИЯ ГЕРБУТ
дзивоцке Хованєц

(1953-2011)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а красни памятки оставаю у наших шерцох. Супруг Владос, син Владо зоз супругу Славку и сином Павлейом, и син Злато зоз супругу Милину
Спочивай у мире Божим!