СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. априла наполня ше 10 роки як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

МАРИЯ ГЕРБУТ
народзена Хованєц

(1953–2011)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ню у своїх шерцох навики чуваю супруг Владо, син Владо зоз фамелию и син Злато зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
