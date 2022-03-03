ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. фебруара 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила и шмела мац

МАРИЯ ГОРНЯК
народзена Папуґа

(1939–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З вельким почитованьом и любову, за шицко цо за нас зробела, дзекую єй синове Славко, Янко и Мирко
Спочивайце у мире Божим! Най вас ангели чуваю!
