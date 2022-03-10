ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. фебруара 2022. року занавше нас нєсподзивано зохабела наша мила и добра нина

МАРИЯ ГОРНЯК
народзена Папуґа

(1939–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на єй доброту и мили ошмих, як нас дочековала и потримовала, з почитованьом, занавше буду чувац: Щекичово, Салонтайово и Штранґарово фамелиї
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest