СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як престало дуркац вельке шерцо нашей милей мацери

МАРИЯ ГОРНЯК
народзена Папуґа

(1939–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй доброту, любов, нєсебичну пожертвовносц и скромносц навики буду чувац синове: Славко, Янко и Мирко
Спочивайце у мире Божим и най вас ангели вично чуваю!
