СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. априла наполнї ше рок як ме занавше зохабела моя мила супруга

МАРИЯ ГОРНЯК

(1950–2020)
з Коцура


Час преходзи а за тобу остал вельки смуток и боль. З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки нашо будзе чувац супруг Силвестер.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest