СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. авґуста наполня ше пейц роки як нас зохабела наша мила мама и дзивка

МАРИЯ ДЖУДЖАР
народзена НАДЬ

(1960–2017)
з Нового Саду


Мила и єдина Марчо, нїґда це нє забудземе и вше будзеш у наших шерцох, гоч яки су боляци. Ожалосцени оцец Михал, син Иґор зоз супругу Бояну
Спочивай у мире Божим!
