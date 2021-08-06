НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. авґуста 2021. року наполнєли ше штири роки як нас зохабела наша мила

МАРИЯ ДЖУДЖАР
народзена Надь

(1960‒2017)
з Нового Саду


Мила и єдина мамо и дзивко, вше останєш у наших думкох. Ожалосцени син Иґор, нєвеста Бояна и оцец Михал
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest