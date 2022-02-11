ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Моєй милей шестри

МАРИЯ ДЖУНЯ

(1937–2022)
з Вербасу


У красних памяткох и молитвох нам оставаш. Шестра Амала Рацова зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
