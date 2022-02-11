ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей кресней куми

МАРИЯ ДЖУНЯ

(1937–2022)
з Вербасу


З почитованьом и подзековносцу буду вас паметац Виславсково, Ковачевичово и Нярадийово зоз Руского Керестура
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest