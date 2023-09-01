СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. септембра 2023. року наполнї ше рок як ме занавше зохабела моя мила супруга

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Смуток, боль и жаль за тобу нє преставаю. Памятку на твою нєсебичну любов, щиру доброту и пожертвовносц занавше у своїм шерцу будзе чувац супруг Михал
Спочивай у мире Божим!