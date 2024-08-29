СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. септембра 2024. року наполня ше два смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мила моя мамо, слова нє можу описац боль котри чувствуєме за тобу. Дзекуєме ци за шицку твою любов и доброту, навики останєш у наших шерцох. Твоя дзивка Марча, жец Юлин и мили унуки Тияна и Неманя Будинсково.
Спочивай у мире Божим!