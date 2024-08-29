СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. септембра 2024. року наполня ше два роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше останєш глїбоко у наших боляцих шерцох, хибиц нам буду щири и поучни розгварки з тобу, твоя любов и пожертвовносц З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню чуваю син Мижо, нєвеста Весна и мили унуки Деян и Валентин Дудашово.
Спочивай у мире Божим!