СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. септембра 2024. року наполня ше два роки як ме занавше зохабела моя мила супруга

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Пошла ши нєсподзивано и сциха, остала велька пражнїна у моїм шерцу. Памятки на красни заєднїцки живот занавше у своїм шерцу чува супруг Михал
Най це ангели чуваю!