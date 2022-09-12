ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. септембра 2022. року, у 72. року живота престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей мацери, швекри и баби

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це буду чувац твойо наймилши: син Мижо, нєвеста Весна и твойо мили унуки Деян и Валентин Дудашово
Най це ангели чуваю!
