СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. октобра 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З почитованьом, красни памятки на ню навики буду чувац дзивка Марча, жец Юлин и єй мили унуки Тияна и Неманя Будинсково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest