СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. октобра 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як ме занавше зохабела моя супруга

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй любов и доброту навики будзе чувац супруг Михал
Спочивай у мире Божим!
