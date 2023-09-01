СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол рок як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя любов, доброта и цепли ошмих занавше останю у наших шерцох. Твой син Мижо, нєвеста Весна и мили унуки Деян и Валентин Дудашово
Най це ангели чуваю!