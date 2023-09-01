СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєл ше смутни и жалосни рок як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти нам вше баржей хибиш. Занавше у своїх шерцох памятку на це буду чувац дзивка Марча, жец Юлин и мили унуки Тияна и Неманя Бруґошово
Най це ангели чуваю!