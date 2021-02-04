НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. януара наполнєли ше 10 смутни роки як нє з нами наша мила

МАРИЯ КЕРЕКДЯРТО

(1954–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки у своїх шерцох и думкох навики чуваю дзивки Ясмина и Сандра зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
