ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. юния 2023. року у 87. року живота занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац

МАРИЯ КИШПЕТЬО
народзена Югик

(1937–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац дзивка Геленка и жец Звонко
Спочивайце у мире Божим!