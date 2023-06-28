ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ Дня 23. юния 2023. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ КИШПЕТЬО
народзена Югик

(1937–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац унука Ваня Попович зоз супругом и дзивчецом
Вичная памят!