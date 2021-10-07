ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. октобра 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила шестра

МАРИЯ КИШ
народзена Тур

(1941‒2021)
зоз Кули


Зоз любову и почитованьом памятку на ню буду чувац шестра Геленка зоз супругом Славком, Звонко и Минеа, и Татяна зоз супругом Даниелом
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest