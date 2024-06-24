СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. юния наполня ше 6 мешаци одкеди нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ КОВАЧ
народзена Полдруги

(1939–2023)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на єй любов и доброту у своїм шерцу буду чувац син Юлиян, нєвеста Тамара и унука Теодора
Спочивай у мире Божим!