СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Пред 20 роками нас занавше зохабела моя мила шестра

МАРИЯ КРСТЕВСКИ
народзена Будински

(1936–2000)
з Петроварадину


Твою доброту и любов вично будземе чувац у своїх шерцох. Твоя шестра Славка зоз супругом Славком Макайовим зоз Руского Керестура
Спочивай у мире Божим!
