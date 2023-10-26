СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. октобра 2023. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як вецей нє з нами наша мила дзивка

МАРИЯ – МАЯ ПРОВЧИ
народзена Семан

(1979–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Вельки жаль и боль у наших шерцох останю занавше. Навики будземе паметац твою любов и витирвалосц за животом до остатнєй хвильки. Мац Мелания и оцец Янко Семаново
Спочивай у мире Божим!