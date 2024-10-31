СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. октобра наполнєл ше рок як нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ МАҐОЧ

(1963–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки чува син Златко зоз супругу Наташу и дзецми Андрейом, Анамарию и Тонийом