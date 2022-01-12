СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. януара наполнєли ше штири роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ МЕДЄШИ

(1936–2018)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню чуваю єй наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!
