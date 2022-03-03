СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. фебруара 2022. року наполнєли ше 20 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила и добра мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ МЕДЄШИ
народзена Будински

(1927–2002)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню навики буду чувац у своїх шерцох єй дзивки: Иринка Данкова, Меланка Ковачова и Сенка Миячичова, унучата Славко, Мирко, Ярослав, Лидия, Александар и Желько зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
