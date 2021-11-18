ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. новембра 2021. року занавше нас охабела наша любена мама, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ МИХАЙЛОВСКИ
народзена Раґаї

(1941–2021)


Спочивай у мире, занавше будзеш у наших шерцох! Дзивка Ганча, жец Бранислав, унукове Слободан и Дьордє и унука Бранислава зоз фамелию
