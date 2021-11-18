ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МАРИЯ МИХАЙЛОВСКИ
народзена Раґаї

(1941–2021)


Дня 12. новембра 2021. року занавше ме охабела любена супруга з хтору сом прежил 63 роки заєднїцкого живота
Най це ангели чуваю! Твой Янко
