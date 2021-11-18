ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. новембра 2021. року занавше нас охабела моя мила шестра

МАРИЯ МИХАЙЛОВСКИ
народзена Раґаї

(1941–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац брат Йовґен зоз супругу Маґдалену и дзецми Борисом и Олю зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
