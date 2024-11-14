СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. новембра 2024. року наполнєли ше три роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

МАРИЯ МИХАЛЬОВСКИ
народзена Раґаї

(1941–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ню чува дзивка Ана зоз фамелию