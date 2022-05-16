СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. мая наполнєли ше 6 мешаци як нас зохабела наша любена супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ МИХАЛЬОВСКИ
народзена Раґаї

(1941–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Як час преходзи вше баржей нам хибиш! Красни памятки на тебе чуваю: супруг янко, син Дюра, дзивка Ана, унучата и и праунучата
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest