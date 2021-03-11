СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. марца наполнєл ше рок як ме занавше зохабела моя супруга

МАРИЯ МУЧЕНСКИ
народзена Береґ

(1937–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки препровадзени зоз ню чува супруг Яким
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest