СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. марца наполнєл ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ МУЧЕНСКИ
народзена Береґ

(1937–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню чуваю – син Владо зоз супругу Оленку, унука Ванеска зоз супругом Бояном, унук Себастиян, та праунуки Николина и Алкександра зоз Канади
Най спочива у мире Божим!
