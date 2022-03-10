СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 2 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и швекра

МАРИЯ МУЧЕНСКИ
народзена Береґ

(1937–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню чуваю дзивка Весна, жец Янко, унукове Мирослав и Борис
Най спочива у мире Божим!
