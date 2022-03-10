СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 2 роки як нє зо мну моя супруга

МАРИЯ МУЧЕНСКИ
народзена Береґ

(1937–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню чува супруг Яким
Спочивай у мире Божим!
