СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. марца наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ МУЧЕНСКИ
народзена Береґ

(1937–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на вас чуваю дзивка Весна, жец Янко, унуки Мирослав и Борис
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
