ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. фебруара 2021. року зохабела нас наша мила и добра баба

МАРИЯ НАДЬ – Митьова
народзена Сеґеди

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша бабо, так ши нас барз вше чекала и радовала нам ше, а тераз це буду споминац и жалїц за тобу твой мили унук Иґор зоз супругу Бояну
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest