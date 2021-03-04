ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. фебруара 2021. року зохабела ме моя мила супруга зоз хтору сом жил 62 роки

МАРИЯ НАДЬ – Митьова
народзена Сеґеди

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Охабела ши ме самого же бим ше борел сам док ме нє поволаш ґу себе. Дзекуєм ци за шицко цо зме препровадзели вєдно у живоце. Навики ожалосцени твой супруг Михал
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest