ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. фебруара 2021. року зохабела нас наша мила и добра андя

МАРИЯ НАДЬ – Митьова
народзена Сеґеди

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша андьо, так сце пошли сциха, алє на вас вше буду думац вашо бачикове, андї и їх дзеци хторим сце шецешели. Навики ожалосцени бачикове Славо и Дюра, андї Натала и Славка, Натка и Дюра Колєсарово зоз сином Мижом, Весна Надьова зоз Цецу и Давидом, Любомир Надьов зоз дзивочку Катарину, Владимир Надьов, Златко, Саша и Зоран зоз супругу и дзецми Самуелом и Елиясом Надьово, Таня Милич и Оля Урдаревич зоз фамелиями, Наташа и Славко Романово зоз синами Андрейом и Алексейом, и Мирослав зоз Сандру Надьово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
